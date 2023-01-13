Los Siete Misterios: Misterio #6 Misterio Babilonia

El trigésimo octavo sermón de laiglesiadelanube.com, predicado por el hno. Roberto Breaker, en que él habla del misterio babilonia, lo cual es una religion falsa usada por el anticristo para traer al mundo bajo su reino.
