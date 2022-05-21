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Unique & Rare Footage. Inside of the Cockpit of a Shot Down, Ukrainian military Aircraft. "The Pilot Ejected". - The Work of the Air Defense unit of the DPR Army. 052122
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221 views • May 21, 2022
Unique and rare footage. The work of the air defense unit of the DPR army from the inside. Ukrainian military aircraft was shot down. The pilot ejected.
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