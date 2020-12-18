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Yard Hydrant Hit by a Car; Replaced in 10 Minutes | Yard Hydrant Made Easy™
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110 views • December 18, 2020
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When a homeowner ran over their yard hydrant with a car, it bent the hydrant and made it unusable. Luckily, the hydrant was installed in a Yard Hydrant Made Easy™ and was replaced in about ten minutes with no digging, concrete excavation, equipment rental, or landscaping damage.
We've heard of Yard Hydrant Made Easy's™ surviving worse than this, but a run-in with a car is about as bad as it gets.
Had the hydrant been installed in the traditional way, the client would have spent $600-800 for a plumber to excavate and replace the hydrant, not to mention repair of damaged landscaping or potential concrete excavation.
Thanks to the Yard Hydrant Made Easy™, the replacement was a breeze. The longest part of the process was locating the water meter, and that was pretty easy too.
When a homeowner ran over their yard hydrant with a car, it bent the hydrant and made it unusable. Luckily, the hydrant was installed in a Yard Hydrant Made Easy™ and was replaced in about ten minutes with no digging, concrete excavation, equipment rental, or landscaping damage.
We've heard of Yard Hydrant Made Easy's™ surviving worse than this, but a run-in with a car is about as bad as it gets.
Had the hydrant been installed in the traditional way, the client would have spent $600-800 for a plumber to excavate and replace the hydrant, not to mention repair of damaged landscaping or potential concrete excavation.
Thanks to the Yard Hydrant Made Easy™, the replacement was a breeze. The longest part of the process was locating the water meter, and that was pretty easy too.
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