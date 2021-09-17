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Tucker Carlson September 17, 2021
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50 views • September 18, 2021
#TrumpWon
Living in the U.S. in 2021 is a conflation of Orwell’s 1984, The Twilight Zone, The Outer Limits and Nancy Pelosi’s psychotic mind. What was allegedly true yesterday is the complete opposite a day later. ISIS-K sounds like a brand name for Haines underwear for men. Who makes up this crap? D.C. is an insane asylum surrounded by the rest of America and the mental patients are in charge.
The MSM talking heads sound like they’re on the CIA / Pentagon payroll. Networks get faxed the latest BS propaganda for Langley and the nitwits in the Pentagon and their empty-headed minions dutifully repeat the daily talking points. No thinking required, just “repeat after me.” Hence, the term “Mockingbird.”
A good “Rule of Thumb” is to consider everything the State Media reports is a lie. Why? Because it is. CIA “limited hangouts” through the New York Times mean nothing since the NYT started working hand-in-hand with CIA since the days of Arthur Sulzberger Sr. in the 1950s.
Living in the U.S. in 2021 is a conflation of Orwell’s 1984, The Twilight Zone, The Outer Limits and Nancy Pelosi’s psychotic mind. What was allegedly true yesterday is the complete opposite a day later. ISIS-K sounds like a brand name for Haines underwear for men. Who makes up this crap? D.C. is an insane asylum surrounded by the rest of America and the mental patients are in charge.
The MSM talking heads sound like they’re on the CIA / Pentagon payroll. Networks get faxed the latest BS propaganda for Langley and the nitwits in the Pentagon and their empty-headed minions dutifully repeat the daily talking points. No thinking required, just “repeat after me.” Hence, the term “Mockingbird.”
A good “Rule of Thumb” is to consider everything the State Media reports is a lie. Why? Because it is. CIA “limited hangouts” through the New York Times mean nothing since the NYT started working hand-in-hand with CIA since the days of Arthur Sulzberger Sr. in the 1950s.
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