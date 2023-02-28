Militant UFOs Over Canada... This pair of UFOs can only be described, when witnessed in person, as having a "strong military feel." These were the only two visible "stars" in the night sky at the time - but their "starlight" camouflage was "too Strong" and imposing. Also the strange 45 degree formation of the two. If one looks closely, UFO details are readily seen despite the "star delusion" camouflage....

