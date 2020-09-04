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COVID Robocops Arrive in Michigan - #NewWorldNextWeek
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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77 views • September 04, 2020
Welcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: Robocop Is Here - New Police Helmet Scans For COVID-19, Biometrics
https://bit.ly/2QR2qSA

Police Use Facial Recognition Smart Helmets To Conduct Indiscriminate Surveillance At Airports
https://bit.ly/3lO6rWe

WNEM TV5 Video: Flint Bishop Becomes First US Airport To Deploy New Technology to Fight Spread of COVID-19
https://bit.ly/2EZWPGV

Remember the Plot of ‘Robocop’: Tech Corp Takes Over Detroit’s Police Department
https://bit.ly/2DoSY5D

Story #2: Full Membership List of the CNP - The Christian Right’s Secretive, Powerful Council for National Policy - Published For the First Time
https://bit.ly/34ZzmR9

PDF: “Council for National Policy Member List”
https://bit.ly/3gTUhHF

‘Urgent’ Request Sent to States In Push for Coronavirus Vaccine Delivery By Nov. 1
https://bit.ly/2EIwmOn

Story #3: Lawsuit Targets BofA, Credit Suisse, Bayer Over Disastrous Monsanto Acquisition
https://bit.ly/32VMaoK

The Hidden History of Bayer
https://bit.ly/2Dn6Ygb

Bayer + Monsanto = A Match Made in Hell
https://bit.ly/3lGBuTE

Media Monarchy Search Results: Bayer + Monsanto
https://bit.ly/3jE265W

You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join.

Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:

Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486

Thank You.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

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Keywords
newsroboticsainwo1984agenda 21transhumanismcoronac-ovidcurrents affairs
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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