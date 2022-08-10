Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska Seeks More U.S. Support in Address to Congress

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https://gnews.org/post/p15e390ee
She is grateful that the U.S. stands with Ukraine and shared values for human life and freedom. She is asking for weapons that would not be used to wage war on somebody else’ land but to protect one’s home and the right to wake up alive in that home