Quake (unreleased, Game Boy Advance)

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Quake is a first-person shooter originally developed by Id Software for the PC. Canadian programmer Randy Linden started developing a port to the Game Boy Advance and approached Id Software, but they rejected the suggestion. This video shows footage from a leaked tech demo for the port, featuring a small environment with some enemies and weapons.