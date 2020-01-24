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12 Famous Logos With a Secret Meaning
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75 views • January 24, 2020
A logo is the face of a brand, and we often buy this or that item because its “face” is well-known to the world. Come on, don’t deny it! As for the best logos, they convey a hidden subtext that represents the company’s values, goals, or history. So, here are 12 world-famous logos with a secret hidden meaning!
TIMESTAMPS:
Airbnb 1:15
TripAdvisor 2:02
MasterCard 2:55
Dell 3:53
National Geographic 4:26
Vodafone 5:08
Haribo 6:00
Subway 6:37
DC Comics 7:29
Mozilla Firefox 8:15
Bacardi 9:09
Orbit 9:42
TIMESTAMPS:
Airbnb 1:15
TripAdvisor 2:02
MasterCard 2:55
Dell 3:53
National Geographic 4:26
Vodafone 5:08
Haribo 6:00
Subway 6:37
DC Comics 7:29
Mozilla Firefox 8:15
Bacardi 9:09
Orbit 9:42
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