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German Gestapo takes eight to arrest an elderly woman with a small dog,
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210 views • January 05, 2022
No doubt they were harassign her about a MASK or asking her for som ID, Germany 2022 worse than 1933-1945 -
Feel so sorry for the German People ---
Feel so sorry for the German People ---
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