© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We the People Convention News & Opinion 3-12-22
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • March 12, 2022
This Week’s Topics:
Prayers for Ukraine & Political Prisoners 7:00
Charges Dropped against Jan 6 Prisoner 8:30
NYT Admins “Ton of FBI” at Jan 6th 12:30
War in Ukraine Good, Bad, Ugly 15:30
“Climate Commies” are Responsible 38:30
Proof Russia Funded Anti-frack Agenda 42:00
Woke Left tactics being used on Russia 46:00
Only 55% Would Fight for USA 50:00
Inflation hits 40 Year High 58:00
Republicans Pass $1.5 Trillion in Pork 60:00
Biden Lies about Gas Prices & Putin 75:00
Your Stock are taking a beating 67:30
Massive Election Fraud found in WI 69:00
List of 20 Proven Election Fraud Cases 86:30
Covid Concerns - Fox/Newsmax Lied 93:30
DeSantis defends Children hits Disney 105:30
People’s Convoy Key to our Liberty 118:00
Prayers for Ukraine & Political Prisoners 7:00
Charges Dropped against Jan 6 Prisoner 8:30
NYT Admins “Ton of FBI” at Jan 6th 12:30
War in Ukraine Good, Bad, Ugly 15:30
“Climate Commies” are Responsible 38:30
Proof Russia Funded Anti-frack Agenda 42:00
Woke Left tactics being used on Russia 46:00
Only 55% Would Fight for USA 50:00
Inflation hits 40 Year High 58:00
Republicans Pass $1.5 Trillion in Pork 60:00
Biden Lies about Gas Prices & Putin 75:00
Your Stock are taking a beating 67:30
Massive Election Fraud found in WI 69:00
List of 20 Proven Election Fraud Cases 86:30
Covid Concerns - Fox/Newsmax Lied 93:30
DeSantis defends Children hits Disney 105:30
People’s Convoy Key to our Liberty 118:00
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.