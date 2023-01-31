The W.H.O. Implemented a Digital Diagnostic Code to Track the Unvaxxed Called ICD-10 | Leo Hohmann

THE PETE SANTILLI SHOWMONDAY JANUARY 30, 2023

EPISODE - #3300 - 6PM





The Pete Santilli Show Episode 3300 6PM - with special guest Leo Hohmann the Host of the Leo Hohmann Show and Investigative Journalist talks with Pete Santilli. Share this interview far and wide!





Website/Support:

http://LeoHohmann.com

http://LeoHohmann.substack.com





TITLE/ARCHIVE: RUSSIAN MILITARY REPORT: U.S. MOVING BIO-WARFARE PROGRAM OUT OF UKRAINE | EP3300-6PM - https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/23684





🔴 FIELD OF GREENS! REAL. ORGANIC. SUPERFOOD. BOOST YOUR METABOLISM & LOSE WEIGHT. GET 15% OFF YOUR FIRST ORDER http://FieldOfGreens.com USE PROMO CODE PETE





🔴THE TACRIGHT MINI-CHAINSAW IS DESIGNED FOR SURVIVALISTS, GARDENERS & LANDSCAPERS. EVERY BUG OUT BAG SHOULD HAVE THIS PORTABLE CORDLESS MINI-CHAINSAW. SAVE 50% FOR A LIMITED TIME: http://tacrightpete.com





🚨 PROTECT YOUR 401K FROM CRIPPLING INFLATION & GROWING DEBT. IF YOU HAVE $50K OR MORE IN RETIREMENT SAVINGS, CALL 855-614-1681 or visit http://goldco.com/pete TO RECEIVE A FREE IRS LOOPHOLE KIT & LEARN ABOUT HOW TO GET $10,000 (Or More) In Free Silver For Doing It!









🔴🔴🔴CARDIO MIRACLE: Get 3 Free Scientific Reports That Just Might Save Your Life! Text CARDIO To: 844-837-9924 Visit http://cardiomiracle.com and use Promo Code PETE to save 15% & get free shipping when you subscribe.





👍 👍👍 Please be sure to click the THUMBs UP button when you check in! 👍👍👍





LIVE STREAM: http://petelive.tv

PODCAST: https://thepetesantillishow.podbean.com/





FOLLOW US:

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@petesantilli

TRUTH #SBN: https://truthsocial.com/tags/sbn

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli

LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support

FRANK SPEECH: https://frankspeech.com/shows/pete-santilli-show-tv

FRANK SOCIAL: https://www.franksocial.com/u/PeteSantilli

LINKS: http://petesantilli.mobi

_____________________________________





SUPPORT US:





PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/petesantilli

LOCALS: http://petesantilli.locals.com/support

MYPILLOW.COM: http://mypillow.com/pete (Use Promo Code PETE)