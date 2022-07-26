Monkeypox In Kids, mRNA Bioweapon Jabs: CDC Confirms First Two Cases Of Monkeypox In Children

Two children have already been infected with this homosexual monkeypox virus, how do you suppose they contracted that?!

Dr. Emmanuel joins to talk about how this could’ve happened, and what is next for future vaccinations in America.

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