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The Covid Criminals Will be Tried for Crimes against Humanity
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280 views • October 06, 2021
https://rumble.com/embed/vkrq8i/?pub=m6fb1
https://redpilluniversity.org/the-covid-criminals-will-be-prosecuted-for-crimes-against-humanity/
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko is a board-certified family physician with over 20 years experience. His team was one of the first in the country to successfully treat thousands of Covid-19 patients in the prehospital setting. In this interview, Dr. Zelenko explains why the people who have engineered the bogus Covid pandemic as an excuse to cull the human population by vaccine will eventually be tried by an international tribune for their crime against humanity.
https://redpilluniversity.org/the-covid-criminals-will-be-prosecuted-for-crimes-against-humanity/
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko is a board-certified family physician with over 20 years experience. His team was one of the first in the country to successfully treat thousands of Covid-19 patients in the prehospital setting. In this interview, Dr. Zelenko explains why the people who have engineered the bogus Covid pandemic as an excuse to cull the human population by vaccine will eventually be tried by an international tribune for their crime against humanity.
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