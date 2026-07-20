“St. Francis Xavier” - NYC “LGBT Catholic Church” Exposed

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0:00Intro
1:12“St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church” Marching In The “Gay Pride Parade”
1:53“Catholic Priest” Ricardo Da Silva Gives “LGBT Sermon”
4:23“Catholic Priest” Ricardo Wishing His Vatican II Sect Parish Members A “Happy Pride Day”
5:44Another “Catholic Priest” Promoting “LGBT” From The Altar
6:09“Catholic Priest” Kenneth Boller Announces: “This Is Pride Month!”
6:59“Catholic Priest” Says To Imagine “A New Moral Way” By Accepting “LGBT”
7:23A “Priest Blesses” Lesbian Couple’s “Marriage” And Rings
9:04Fordham “Catholic” University Promotes “LGBTQ+” Activism
11:16“The Church Of St. Francis Xavier” Has Different Anti-Catholic “Ministries”
12:25“Xavier Yoga” Takes Place Inside The Church’s Sanctuary
12:33Women Dancing Near The Altar
13:11Examples Of “Liturgical Dancing” Around The Altar At “Xavier”
14:25“Xavier” Also Has A “Zen Meditation Group”
14:35Their Heretical Church Is Aproved By “The Archdiocese Of New York”
14:42“Catholic Lesbians” Heretical Group
15:53Sunday Bulletins At “Xavier” Promoting “Pride Month” And “LGBT” Agenda
17:35Rainbow-Colored “Sunday Mass” Bulletin For 2026 “Pride Month”
17:51The Bible Says To Fear God - “Xavier Church” Says The Opposite
18:17“Catholic Priest” Gives “Blessing” To The “Pride” Marchers
20:04“Tri-Parish LGBTQ+ Social” Event For 2026
20:21Weekly “Xavier Church” Bulletins In 2025 Aggressively Promote The “LGBT” Agenda
23:58“Fr.” James Martin, “SJ” Promoting “Xavier Church” Marching At “Pride Parade” In New York City
24:12“Catholic Lesbians” At The “Dyke March 2026”
28:18Heretical Speech From “Catholic Lesbian” Inside “Catholic Church”
30:50Leo XIV Will Continue Francis’ “LGBT” Agenda
33:12More Heresies In “Priest’s Sermon” On “LGBT”
37:02“LGBT Catholic Testimonials” On “Xavier Church’s” Website
41:46How To Be A True Catholic And Be Saved