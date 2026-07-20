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“St. Francis Xavier” - NYC “LGBT Catholic Church” Exposed
vaticancatholic.com
vaticancatholic.com
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Keywords
biblechristjesuschristianityfaithvaticanapocalypsecatholic churchantichristromebook of revelation
Chapters

0:00Intro

1:12“St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church” Marching In The “Gay Pride Parade”

1:53“Catholic Priest” Ricardo Da Silva Gives “LGBT Sermon”

4:23“Catholic Priest” Ricardo Wishing His Vatican II Sect Parish Members A “Happy Pride Day”

5:44Another “Catholic Priest” Promoting “LGBT” From The Altar

6:09“Catholic Priest” Kenneth Boller Announces: “This Is Pride Month!”

6:59“Catholic Priest” Says To Imagine “A New Moral Way” By Accepting “LGBT”

7:23A “Priest Blesses” Lesbian Couple’s “Marriage” And Rings

9:04Fordham “Catholic” University Promotes “LGBTQ+” Activism

11:16“The Church Of St. Francis Xavier” Has Different Anti-Catholic “Ministries”

12:25“Xavier Yoga” Takes Place Inside The Church’s Sanctuary

12:33Women Dancing Near The Altar

13:11Examples Of “Liturgical Dancing” Around The Altar At “Xavier”

14:25“Xavier” Also Has A “Zen Meditation Group”

14:35Their Heretical Church Is Aproved By “The Archdiocese Of New York”

14:42“Catholic Lesbians” Heretical Group

15:53Sunday Bulletins At “Xavier” Promoting “Pride Month” And “LGBT” Agenda

17:35Rainbow-Colored “Sunday Mass” Bulletin For 2026 “Pride Month”

17:51The Bible Says To Fear God - “Xavier Church” Says The Opposite

18:17“Catholic Priest” Gives “Blessing” To The “Pride” Marchers

20:04“Tri-Parish LGBTQ+ Social” Event For 2026

20:21Weekly “Xavier Church” Bulletins In 2025 Aggressively Promote The “LGBT” Agenda

23:58“Fr.” James Martin, “SJ” Promoting “Xavier Church” Marching At “Pride Parade” In New York City

24:12“Catholic Lesbians” At The “Dyke March 2026”

28:18Heretical Speech From “Catholic Lesbian” Inside “Catholic Church”

30:50Leo XIV Will Continue Francis’ “LGBT” Agenda

33:12More Heresies In “Priest’s Sermon” On “LGBT”

37:02“LGBT Catholic Testimonials” On “Xavier Church’s” Website

41:46How To Be A True Catholic And Be Saved

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