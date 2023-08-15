Fr. Frank Pavone | Defending the Sanctity of Life | Anatomy of the Church and State #18

In this episode, Pavone discusses his reasons for being kicked out of the priesthood, his work with Priests for Life, and the importance of the pro-life fight. He also talks about the need for Protestants and Catholics to join forces in the fight for life, and how we as regular churchgoers can help our church leaders eradicate progressive ideologies.
Pavone is a controversial figure, but he is also a passionate advocate for life. In this episode, he shares his story and his message with us. If you are interested in learning more about the pro-life movement, this episode is a must-listen.
Fr. Frank Pavone is one of the most prominent pro-life leaders in the world. He is National director at Priest for life, President of National Pro-life Religious Council and Pastoral Director for Rachel's Vineyard and Silent No More. He served on the Pro-life and Catholic advisory boards of both of President Trump’s election Campaigns and in 2020 was National Co-Chair of Pro-life Voices for Trump. He currently serves on former President Trump’s National Faith Advisory Board.
FOLLOW FRANK
Twitter-@frfrankpavone
https://www.priestsforlife.org/
https://www.rachelsvineyard.org/
https://www.silentnomoreawareness.org/
DONATE TO THE SHOW
Venmo: @jesusandliberty
CashApp: $jesusandliberty
Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website
FOLLOW
Christians4liberty.com
Youtube: @jesusandliberty
Rumble: @jesusandliberty
Twitter: @jesusandliberty
Truth Social: @jesusandliberty
Instagram: @jesusandliberty
Topic Timeline
1:55 Why I was kicked out of the Priesthood
4:28 Fighting the egregious dismissal
5:30 Why would you want to be reinstated?
7:02 Why the Pro Life fight
8:38 Priests for Life explained
11:18 Biden Admin is redefining “person”
12:35 Trump includes unborn as persons
13:30 Biden does not include unborn as persons
14:13 Democrats obsessed with abortion
14:40 How to educate ourselves and take action
16:39 Share on social media
17:27 Many religious leader don’t get involved
18:10 Bad theology and fear of criticism
19:11 Unspoken deals with Democrats
20:33 Backlash and standing up anyway
21:34 Apostles took backlash
22:22 Division will always be there; clash between light and darkness
23:42 Approaching and appealing to church leaders
25:55 Warning signs to find new church
27:25 Bringing Christians from all denominations together. Focus.
30:40 Preserving Jesus’ Word
32:01 Guest closing comments
33:11 Closing prayer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.