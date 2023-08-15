Fr. Frank Pavone | Defending the Sanctity of Life | Anatomy of the Church and State #18

In this episode, Pavone discusses his reasons for being kicked out of the priesthood, his work with Priests for Life, and the importance of the pro-life fight. He also talks about the need for Protestants and Catholics to join forces in the fight for life, and how we as regular churchgoers can help our church leaders eradicate progressive ideologies.





Pavone is a controversial figure, but he is also a passionate advocate for life. In this episode, he shares his story and his message with us. If you are interested in learning more about the pro-life movement, this episode is a must-listen.





Fr. Frank Pavone is one of the most prominent pro-life leaders in the world. He is National director at Priest for life, President of National Pro-life Religious Council and Pastoral Director for Rachel's Vineyard and Silent No More. He served on the Pro-life and Catholic advisory boards of both of President Trump’s election Campaigns and in 2020 was National Co-Chair of Pro-life Voices for Trump. He currently serves on former President Trump’s National Faith Advisory Board.





Topic Timeline





1:55 Why I was kicked out of the Priesthood

4:28 Fighting the egregious dismissal

5:30 Why would you want to be reinstated?

7:02 Why the Pro Life fight

8:38 Priests for Life explained

11:18 Biden Admin is redefining “person”

12:35 Trump includes unborn as persons

13:30 Biden does not include unborn as persons

14:13 Democrats obsessed with abortion

14:40 How to educate ourselves and take action

16:39 Share on social media

17:27 Many religious leader don’t get involved

18:10 Bad theology and fear of criticism

19:11 Unspoken deals with Democrats

20:33 Backlash and standing up anyway

21:34 Apostles took backlash

22:22 Division will always be there; clash between light and darkness

23:42 Approaching and appealing to church leaders

25:55 Warning signs to find new church

27:25 Bringing Christians from all denominations together. Focus.

30:40 Preserving Jesus’ Word

32:01 Guest closing comments

33:11 Closing prayer