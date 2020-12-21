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RALLY TO SUPPORT SMALL BUSINESSES -- The Village Restaurant, San Diego, 12-20-20
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27 views • December 21, 2020
Peggy Says: I was blocked from uploading to this channel for one week. Be sure to SUBSCRIBE right now to my backup channel on youtube, which is Living Swell with Peggy Hall
Video Source: https://youtu.be/oFuw3e3Id4o
Bitchute also same channel name
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Please donate if you can help keep this ship afloat so I can reach more people to have a bigger impact! www.thehealthyamerican.org/take-action
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thank you!!
Please subscribe to this channel (which is my back up for other videos) and also get my FREE newsletter here: www.thehealthyamerican.org
Learn how to defend your rights here: www.thehealthyamerican.org
Video Source: https://youtu.be/oFuw3e3Id4o
Bitchute also same channel name
And sign up for my FREE newsletter here: www.thehealthyamerican.org
Please donate if you can help keep this ship afloat so I can reach more people to have a bigger impact! www.thehealthyamerican.org/take-action
or www.paypal.me/peggyhall
thank you!!
Please subscribe to this channel (which is my back up for other videos) and also get my FREE newsletter here: www.thehealthyamerican.org
Learn how to defend your rights here: www.thehealthyamerican.org
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