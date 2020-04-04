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Truth Vs Lies: Whites versus Jews: I'm totally against Forced Vaccinations & Tests
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24 views • April 04, 2020
I talk about a number of things including why I am opposed, not only to vaccinations in this time of major panic but even to "free tests" that they will be offering you.
I discuss how we are an age where Whites and Jews will be clashing ever more over the Truth vs Lies, and why I have great hope that whites will come through fighting for the truth. I am very positive on this issue.
I also discuss the most important white truth telling male in the age of the Internet, Julian Assange, the Australian.
For those who want to know more about the extreme dangers of vaccines, you can check my video: BIG PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES: HOW YOU CAN BE STERILIZED WITHOUT PERMISSION & MORE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/3DHuyN7CmO3X/
I discuss how we are an age where Whites and Jews will be clashing ever more over the Truth vs Lies, and why I have great hope that whites will come through fighting for the truth. I am very positive on this issue.
I also discuss the most important white truth telling male in the age of the Internet, Julian Assange, the Australian.
For those who want to know more about the extreme dangers of vaccines, you can check my video: BIG PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES: HOW YOU CAN BE STERILIZED WITHOUT PERMISSION & MORE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/3DHuyN7CmO3X/
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