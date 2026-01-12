BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DID US USE SECRET WEAPON TO CAPTURE MADURO❓ SURVIVING GUARD RECOUNTS NSONIC WEAPON 📺 WION NEWS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
103 views • 1 day ago

Fresh claims surrounding a high-risk US operation in Venezuela have surfaced, with eyewitness account alleging the use of an unknown and highly advanced weapon. The account comes days after the United States carried out a high-risk operation targeting Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro.


#usvenezuela #caracas #maduro #wion


About Channel:


WION The World is One News examines global issues with in-depth analysis. We provide much more than the news of the day. Our aim is to empower people to explore their world. With our Global headquarters in New Delhi, we bring you news on the hour, by the hour. We deliver information that is not biased. We are journalists who are neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to world politics. People are tired of biased reportage and we stand for a globalized united world. So for us, the World is truly One.


Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs and personal insults.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6S_sF64EuZI

