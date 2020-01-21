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US Gov Was Found Guilty In MLK's Assassination, Virginia Update & Israeli Gov "Proof" Of Iran Nukes
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21 views • January 21, 2020
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
“Orders to Kill” Dr. Martin Luther King: The Government that Honors MLK with a National Holiday Killed Him
https://www.globalresearch.ca/orders-to-kill-martin-luther-king-the-government-that-honors-mlk-with-a-national-holiday-killed-him/5559300
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1219329745894199298
US Government Found Guilty in the Assassination of Martin Luther King
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/featured/us-government-found-guilty-in-the-assassination-of-martin-luther-king/
https://twitter.com/ChrisLoesch/status/1219330977861902337
https://twitter.com/RaniaKhalek/status/1218676544639524865
Brain Hook Iran briefing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nnZ7jl7C7RQ
EXCLUSIVE: Secret document that PROVES Iran was building a nuclear weapon as far back as 2002 - even while they claimed the technology was only for peaceful purposes
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7901827/Secret-document-PROVES-Iran-building-nuclear-weapon-far-2002.html
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1218927677509447680
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/jan/15/truth-israels-secret-nuclear-arsenal
Troop Injuries "Emerged Days After": Pentagon's Shifting Iran Attack Casualty Narrative Gets More Absurd
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/troop-injuries-emerged-days-after-pentagons-shifting-iran-attack-casualty-narrative
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/01/19/iraqi-militia-leaders-met-over-us-aggression/
https://www.scmp.com/news/world/middle-east/article/3046764/dozens-wounded-iraqis-renew-protests-pressure-government
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/01/20/616619/Iraq-protests-resume-riots-Baghdad-Najaf-Karbala-Nasiriyah-Diwaniyah-Kut-Wasit
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/01/20/616669/Trump-regime-shifting-Daesh-terrorists-from-Syria-to-Iraq
https://ppost24.com/post/617/palestinian-child-in-solitary-confinement-in-israel-jail-for-27-d
https://beta.theglobeandmail.com/world/article-more-us-action-coming-to-support-venezuelan-opposition-leader-juan/
https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/story/2020-01-19/saudi-arabia-citizens-crimes-flee-us
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQweVykGO4Q
https://www.rt.com/news/451053-saudi-arabia-us-students-escape/
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-02-08/rich-saudi-students-vanishing-across-us-after-kingdom-makes-bail-rape-manslaughter
#MLK #VirginiaRally #Iran
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Or try our new BitBacker page to contribute regularly with cryptocurrency:
https://bitbacker.io/user/tlavagabond/
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
What to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas:
https://discord.gg/4KFy5YD
Check out our TLAV Radio Station, WKUP "The Shift"
www.wkup.live
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
* * *
“Orders to Kill” Dr. Martin Luther King: The Government that Honors MLK with a National Holiday Killed Him
https://www.globalresearch.ca/orders-to-kill-martin-luther-king-the-government-that-honors-mlk-with-a-national-holiday-killed-him/5559300
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1219329745894199298
US Government Found Guilty in the Assassination of Martin Luther King
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/featured/us-government-found-guilty-in-the-assassination-of-martin-luther-king/
https://twitter.com/ChrisLoesch/status/1219330977861902337
https://twitter.com/RaniaKhalek/status/1218676544639524865
Brain Hook Iran briefing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nnZ7jl7C7RQ
EXCLUSIVE: Secret document that PROVES Iran was building a nuclear weapon as far back as 2002 - even while they claimed the technology was only for peaceful purposes
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7901827/Secret-document-PROVES-Iran-building-nuclear-weapon-far-2002.html
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1218927677509447680
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/jan/15/truth-israels-secret-nuclear-arsenal
Troop Injuries "Emerged Days After": Pentagon's Shifting Iran Attack Casualty Narrative Gets More Absurd
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/troop-injuries-emerged-days-after-pentagons-shifting-iran-attack-casualty-narrative
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/01/19/iraqi-militia-leaders-met-over-us-aggression/
https://www.scmp.com/news/world/middle-east/article/3046764/dozens-wounded-iraqis-renew-protests-pressure-government
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/01/20/616619/Iraq-protests-resume-riots-Baghdad-Najaf-Karbala-Nasiriyah-Diwaniyah-Kut-Wasit
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/01/20/616669/Trump-regime-shifting-Daesh-terrorists-from-Syria-to-Iraq
https://ppost24.com/post/617/palestinian-child-in-solitary-confinement-in-israel-jail-for-27-d
https://beta.theglobeandmail.com/world/article-more-us-action-coming-to-support-venezuelan-opposition-leader-juan/
https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/story/2020-01-19/saudi-arabia-citizens-crimes-flee-us
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQweVykGO4Q
https://www.rt.com/news/451053-saudi-arabia-us-students-escape/
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-02-08/rich-saudi-students-vanishing-across-us-after-kingdom-makes-bail-rape-manslaughter
#MLK #VirginiaRally #Iran
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
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