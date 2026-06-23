Grooming Gang Reckoning

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For years, the most disturbingly controversial criminal scandal in modern Britain has remained a source of intense political debate, national shame, intensifying public anger and institutional soul-searching. Now, after decades of pressure from victims, campaigners, independent citizen journalists and politicians, British authorities belatedly announced that more than one thousand historic child sexual exploitation cases will be reviewed and potentially reopened. The decision marks a significant moment in a scandal that raised profound questions about policing, politics, immigration, multiculturalism, and the willingness of public institutions to confront uncomfortable realities. This report examines what’s happening in Britain, why these cases are being reopened, and what lessons Australia may draw from the unfolding debate.