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The "Cup of Water" Myth
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11 views • August 01, 2021
Jesus said, "If you give a cup of cold water in my name to one of my disciples, you will receive a reward." Now, this channel is all about the teachings of Jesus Christ, but something about this teaching always clanged, even though it is something Jesus said. But it's not the teaching itself that is the problem; it's how people use it to say that you can do the bare minimum and still get a spot in heaven. It doesn't seem to line up with the idea that the way to heaven is narrow. In this video, I debunk the myth that has arisen from this "cup of water" teaching of Jesus.
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