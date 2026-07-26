Is Petra the Place of Safety?

Many that claim some sort of Christian faith and even many that don’t have heard of the Biblically related “place of safety” during the apocalyptic time known as the Great Tribulation.

Millions, instead, believe that they will be raptured to heaven before this.

Bible readers have noted that Revelation 12:14-16 refers to a place to flee to that is in the wilderness--and heaven is not a wilderness.

Many people have heard that Petra in Jordan, instead, is the place you want to be during the Great Tribulation.

But is Petra the place? What if it isn’t?

Some assert that instead of a place like Petra, you will be protected right where you are? Protected right in your own home. What if you’re wrong about that? How about Bozrah in Jordan? Is that the place of safety? Should you flee to Bozrah? Wait a minute! What if you’re wrong about Bozrah?

Does the Bible give us any clues where the place of safety might be? Does the Bible give us any clues where the place of safety would not be? Do you know what scriptures to look for?

Who’s going to be protected in the place of safety? Jews? All Christians? Only Philadelphian Christians? You?

Will you know when to flee to a place of safety? Do you know for sure? Do scriptures teach that you should be gathered together before the decree to flee is issued? Did God promise to send someone to tell you when and where to flee (hint: He does nothing without revealing it to His servants)? Do you not only know what the Bible teaches on this, are you doing what you should be doing now to be protected?

Watch this video as Dr. Thiel fills in a lot of the blanks and shines the light of Biblical truth on the place of safety.

Read the full article to this video titled “Might the ‘place of safety’ not be in Petra?” at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/might-the-place-of-safety-not-be-in-petra/