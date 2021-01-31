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25 Prepper Acronyms You Should Know
The Urban Prepper
The Urban Prepper
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187 views • January 31, 2021
In the world of emergency preparedness, we use a LOT of acronyms to describe various items, topics, and situations. Many of these acronyms probably originate from terms used in the military, although many are ones solely used by Preppers. Here is a list of what I think are 25 common Prepper Acronyms that you should know.

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