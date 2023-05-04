ALERT: ATTEMPT TO TAKE OUT PUTIN-RUSSIAS KREMLIN ATTACKED / REAL TALK WITH ME BRANDON / WORMWOOD-PX / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





May 3, 2023





ALERT-1-2 DRONES ATTEMPT TO TAKE OUT PUTIN-RUSSIAS KREMLIN ATTACKED/REAL TALK WITH ME BRANDON-WORMWOOD-PX/READ BELOW. Today is now 5/3/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video First off you'll hear some real talk from me for a good 15-16+ minutes on what this videos about and since I couldn't write notes over pictures in my video today you'll hear real talk from me to you all. Such as breaking news that was reported this morning about Russias own kremlin being attacked at the top of the Kremlin in Russia by a drone and I'm hearing actually there might of been a second drone that attacked yet only the second drone attack footage was shown. Russian officials first said Ukraine did it and then Russian politicians said it was someone from Russia that was trying to kill and or attack Putin which makes no sense knowing Putin has the best of security and reason that nobody has ever tried to take Putin out is due to the fact he has a deadman switch meaning if Putin was ever taken out there would be nukes that would automatically start firing off and that's legit information known by all world governments as a government insider let that information out months back thus why nobody has tried to get Putin out for years. To me it seems like a set up for someone to have an excuse to make big moves. It's not good though bible prophecy will only amplify from here on out... Also you'll see the massive planet x system body caught by me passing the sun on NASAS stereo ahead along with other planet x system bodies and extra planet bodies that have entered earth's solar system passing the sun on NASA stereo ahead public footage. First song an old gospel song Elvis covered called ( stand by me) you'll hear me sing acapella... And second song by me is called ( I'll watch the Moon and stars) plus songs that I like credited to others in my video. Also BREAKING news within the past few days you'll see a massive dust storm that swept ovet the Illinois region here in the USA where around 70 cars crashed and multiple people were hurt and killed sadly....mainstream media will lie and say it's due to this or that. Reality is with planet x coming closer to earth and the sun then we can expect weather and climate changes to get even more chaotic and fast with things like this.. You'll see what I call an atmospheric cloud tail that's blood red created from when certain planet x system bodies pass earth even from a good distance away we know especially when certain comet and planet bodies of the planet x system pass earth that they can change the ionosphere and atmosphere of earth or in a sense manipulate and change our cloud structures on earth creating red, pink, yellow, fiery orange cloud tails that come close to the ground as IBR_VLOGS caught it in Georgia USA near Atlanta. I meant to finish on these cloud tails many times all colors will mix into one cloud tail that almost come close to touching the ground.. Plus more... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section with my pinned main notes.





Credited videos BELOW-

IBR_VLOGS/ Red fiery atmospheric cloud tail created from planet x system body passing earth even at far distance- location I found out is in Georgia USA- • Crazy 😳 Red Sky 🔥... https://www.youtube.com/shorts/ppU61XYbKTc





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jiNszvnivFQ