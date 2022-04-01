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Power Chef Tony makes Zen Pizza, super antioxidant comfort at his Upper West Side pizzeria
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51 views • April 01, 2022
Tony picks up with first changing the dough a little bit from the Healthy Pizza, which is made in an earlier video this week on this channel. You can get the dough recipe and demo from that video, or at the end of this Zen Pizza video, in the recipe recap, the dough ingredients are listed again.
Green Tea in pizza, absolutely!
Green Tea in pizza, absolutely!
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