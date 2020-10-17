AX. MMS PIONEER: Kerri Rivera, the 5th pioneer of Chlorine Dioxide research.

Kerri Riverra has taken a special role with the use of Chlorine Dioxide with helping people. She had an autisic son who she spent tens-of-thousands of dollars trying to help him improve from his condition before coming across MMS. She has developed a system of using it along with other general health-practices to help Autistic children recover from the "simptoms of the autism". She has also suffered great persecution for her work by the media and other powers that be. To me, she is a warrior who is loved by those who have successfully used her program and hated by those who are trying to control the narrative about what really causes autism and how to treat it.