Shortages Could Be Permanent! Bulk Shipping Rates Soar, EU Gas Prices Surge, US Needs Coal Miners

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Yet another sign of stress for energy supplies and global supply chains: Spot rates for large dry cargo ships just topped $80,000 per day for the first time since 2009, and freight derivatives for the fourth quarter — a period when rates for these vessels normally pull back — just spiked.
Global corporations didn't go to all the effort to establish quasi-monopolies and cartels for our convenience--they did it to ensure reliably large profits from control and scarcity. Not all scarcities are artificial, i.e. the result of cartels limiting supply to keep prices high; many scarcities are real, and many of these scarcities can be traced back to the stripping out of redundancy / multiple suppliers of industrial essentials to streamline efficiency and eliminate competition.-
Learn More: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/why-shortages-are-permanent-global-supply-shortages-make-fantastic-financial-sense
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/europes-gas-prices-surge-avert-risk-winter-shortage
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/electricity-crisis-was-not-caused-perfect-storm
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/us-desperate-coal-miners-meet-soaring-global-demand
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/536357-coal-crisis-china-energy/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/dry-bulk-shipping-rates-hit-80000-day-buyers-scramble-coal
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