RFK Jr. Shares How He’d Address the Rampant Spending in Washington

RealAmericasVoice

Steve spoke to Robert Kennedy Jr. They may not agree on a number of things but they do agree that this country and the path the Democrats have us on right now is all wrong.

Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav

Watch more #AmericasVoiceLive here: https://rumble.com/v3nfx6a-americas-voice-live-with-steve-gruber-10-6-23.html





robert f kennedy jr, presidential candidate,

