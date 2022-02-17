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Microsoft's Metaverse hololens 2 and nvidia latest updates on ai technology!!!!!Explained
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71 views • February 17, 2022
Hi Dear Sisters, Brothers and Ex-Muslims who had accepted Jesus Christ. This video is for you about microsoft's metaverse device hololens 2, where it's version 1 was released in 2016, it's version 3 is coming, nvidia latest updates on ai technology and 5g network connection in 4g phones. if you have any doubt on these topics search it all on google/microsoft bing or duckduckgo.com and you may have to scroll down or change result pages displayed below web page because you will not find the right information about these topic. Within few hours a links regarding to these topics will be given below from microsoft hololens 2 website and nvidia.
LINKS:- https://www.wilsonpro.com/blog/will-4g-phones-work-on-the-5g-network, https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/hololens, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XwOnHqiNAeU, https://www.youtube.com/c/MicrosoftHoloLens/videos, https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/2022/02/16/atos-ai-hpc-xh3000/, https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/2022/02/16/nvidia-jaguar-land-rover/, https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/news.
LINKS:- https://www.wilsonpro.com/blog/will-4g-phones-work-on-the-5g-network, https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/hololens, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XwOnHqiNAeU, https://www.youtube.com/c/MicrosoftHoloLens/videos, https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/2022/02/16/atos-ai-hpc-xh3000/, https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/2022/02/16/nvidia-jaguar-land-rover/, https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/news.
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