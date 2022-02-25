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INCROYABLE! Le brouillon retrouvé dans la corbeille à papier de Rouget de Lisle.
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0 view • February 25, 2022
Pour changer un peu d'une actualité stressante, petit exercice de style en essayant de rester au plus près des paroles.
Pour ceux qui le souhaitent, je rappelle que la transcription complète de toutes mes vidéos figure sur mon blog : https://lamitedanslacaverne.blogspot.com/2022/02/incroyable-le-brouillon-retrouve-dans.html
Un certain nombre de mes vidéos n'a pas plu aux algorithmes Youtube. Pour avoir accès à la totalité (ou en cas de disparition de la chaîne) retrouvez-moi sur d'autres plateformes moins casse-c... :
ODYSEE : https://odysee.com/@LaMiteDansLaCaverne:4
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BITCHUTE : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lamitedanslacaverne
BRIGHTEON : https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lamitedanslacaverne
Pour ceux qui le souhaitent, je rappelle que la transcription complète de toutes mes vidéos figure sur mon blog : https://lamitedanslacaverne.blogspot.com/2022/02/incroyable-le-brouillon-retrouve-dans.html
Un certain nombre de mes vidéos n'a pas plu aux algorithmes Youtube. Pour avoir accès à la totalité (ou en cas de disparition de la chaîne) retrouvez-moi sur d'autres plateformes moins casse-c... :
ODYSEE : https://odysee.com/@LaMiteDansLaCaverne:4
BITTUBE: https://bittube.tv/profile/LaMiteDansLaCaverne
BITCHUTE : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lamitedanslacaverne
BRIGHTEON : https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lamitedanslacaverne
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