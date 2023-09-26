Create New Account
Jews attack and spit on Christians in israel
channel image
itsthejews
5 Subscribers
188 views
Published Yesterday

There has been a surge of attacks on Christians and destruction of Christian holy sites by jews in the Holy land.Everything the man says at the end of this video is a lie. Christians do not need to stand with jews, the murders and enemy of Christ, or support israel. This is a deception straight from satan.

Keywords
current eventspoliticsdeceptionliesjewswarusazionistdepopulationcriminalspintrickery

