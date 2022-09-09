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LUCAS BERGENDAHL ~ “Christ Energy vs. Demons, Atlantis Healing, Akasha Telepathy” [Age Of Truth TV]
Age Of Truth TV
Age Of Truth TV
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28 views • September 09, 2022

“CHRIST ENERGY vs.. DEMONIC BEINGS,AKASHIC RECORDS, ATLANTIS HEALING, ALIEN SPIRITS & ANIMAL TELEPATHY”


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A fascinating, eye-opening and in-depth new AGE OF TRUTH TV special featuring a young 27-year-old man, LUCAS BERGENDAHL. He is educated in Animal and Human Telepathic Communication, who can access the Akashic Records to see our secret, hidden history as it really was, not the lies we have been led to believe by the top elitists. He is a newly arisen Wayshower, Seer, Clairvoyant, Healer, Karmic Past Life Healer and Medium from Denmark, who has entered a new unusual field into a world of the unknown, spiritual and occult. An experiencer of Demonic and malevolent Aliens beings and Archons.


Lucas Bergendahl is interviewed by Age Of Truth TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander. An intense hard-talk, table-talk, filmed in Northern Sealand, Denmark in the spring of 2022.


For more on LUCAS BERGENDAHL (website for Courses and Seminars, Webinars and Consultations):

https://www.inner-peace.guide



SPECIAL MUSIC CREDIT:

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"Sappheiros - Embrace" is under a Creative Commons license (CC BY 3.0)

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Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/embrace-song

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http://www.ageoftruth.tv


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For further contact: [email protected]


© 2022 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved

Keywords
healingspiritualityenergyshamanism
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