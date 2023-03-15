Create New Account
WATCH Biden won’t answer questions & then BLABS too much
High Hopes
Published 18 hours ago
Glenn Beck


March 14, 2023


In typical Joe Biden fashion, the president refused to answer reporters' questions about the Silicon Valley Bank closure — and about our potentially imminent banking crisis — after his speech on Tuesday. But he DID blab about something else…watch this clip to find out what Joe said that he probably should’ve kept to himself…



Keywords
politicspresidentbidenjoeglenn beckquestionsbanking crisisclosureblabrefused to answersilicon valley banksvb

