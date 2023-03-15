WATCH Biden won’t answer questions & then BLABS too much

Glenn Beck





March 14, 2023





In typical Joe Biden fashion, the president refused to answer reporters' questions about the Silicon Valley Bank closure — and about our potentially imminent banking crisis — after his speech on Tuesday. But he DID blab about something else…watch this clip to find out what Joe said that he probably should’ve kept to himself…









