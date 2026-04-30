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WAR ROOM [1 of 3] Thursday 4/30/26 • MYRON GAINES ON WOMEN, ISRAEL, IRAN, TRUMP & MORE • Infowars
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TODAY COULD BE INFOWARS’ LAST SHOW DESPITE THE TEXAS APPEALS COURT BLOCKING THE ONION’S LATEST ATTEMPT TO HIJACK THE COMPANY! TRUMP HAS ORDERED THE MILITARY TO PREPARE A GROUND INVASION OF IRAN’S STRAIT OF HORMUZ! US DEBT HITS 100% OF GDP!

Alex Jones is hosting special guests and covering the news globalists DO NOT want you to hear!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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