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Choose Your Friends Wisely
Proverbs 12:26 (NIV)
26 The righteous choose their friends carefully,
but the way of the wicked leads them astray.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The Righteous have trustworthy friends.
The deceptive paths of the Wicked have no such safeguards.
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