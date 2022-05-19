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Ukraine Forces Target Russian Orthodox church Everyday (Special Report Church Under Fire) [English subtitles]
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72 views • May 19, 2022
Patrick Lancaster 5-18-2022. English subtitles.
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
Over the 8 years of the Ukraine War I made more video reports in anti-Ukraine Government (Donetsk People's Republic) controlled territory than any other western journalist. All so covered the Armenian Azerbaijan war reaching over 8 million on his youtube channel with his reports there
I show what the western media will not show you.
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
Or via crypto:
BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28
ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD
You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:
https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLanc...
https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday
https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday
https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B6Lpn3lDHDY
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
Over the 8 years of the Ukraine War I made more video reports in anti-Ukraine Government (Donetsk People's Republic) controlled territory than any other western journalist. All so covered the Armenian Azerbaijan war reaching over 8 million on his youtube channel with his reports there
I show what the western media will not show you.
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
Or via crypto:
BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28
ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD
You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:
https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLanc...
https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday
https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday
https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B6Lpn3lDHDY
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