Rybar Live: Special military operation, March 27
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar: «Despite the declared moratorium, the Ukrainian formations last night, as well as the night before, shelled the facilities of the Power City Center branch of Bryansk Energo, as a result of which a complete transformer substation was put out of operation and a 10 kV high-voltage line was disconnected, cutting off power supply to consumers in the Klimovsky district»