© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Election integrity, 2020 Election, Dominion voting systems
Follow
1
Share
Report
1 view • May 04, 2021
We had a video of doctor, explaining how to change votes with the software Well let's listen to the horse's mouth how he explains exactly how the election was stolen They all write the data to a network drop location and you can have multiple options for multiple teams to handle the object Adjudication If I understand participate in a lot of local elections over many years ago what he was referring to is what's called challenged ballots so he said it did voter did not complete the ballot didn't fill in properly who he or she was voting for the Dominion software permitted a human operator to decide the intent of the voter!
ARIZONA ELECTION AUDIT COULD EXPOSE MASSIVE POLITICAL CORRUPTION IN USA
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall examines the activities surrounding the election audit taking place in Arizona. Will the results change the outcome of the 2020 election? https://www.trunews.com/stream/arizona-election-audit-could-expose-massive-political-corruption-in-usa
President Trump has weighed in on the 2020 Election, labeling it ‘The Big Lie’, as a former official in his administration says there is a freight train of state audits on the way. Mike Lindell says that President Trump will be back in office by August.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (05/03/21)
ARIZONA ELECTION AUDIT COULD EXPOSE MASSIVE POLITICAL CORRUPTION IN USA
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall examines the activities surrounding the election audit taking place in Arizona. Will the results change the outcome of the 2020 election? https://www.trunews.com/stream/arizona-election-audit-could-expose-massive-political-corruption-in-usa
President Trump has weighed in on the 2020 Election, labeling it ‘The Big Lie’, as a former official in his administration says there is a freight train of state audits on the way. Mike Lindell says that President Trump will be back in office by August.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (05/03/21)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.