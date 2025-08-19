UFC fighter, Bryan Mitchell, praises Christ in front of Muslim crowd!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to sauceyjoshey4617



Praise be to God for UFC fighter, Bryan Mitchell giving praises to Christ in front of a Muslim crowd in a Muslim nation. Very courageous.