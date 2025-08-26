Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 26 August 2025

🪖 The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, one air assault brigade, one assault regiment of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade close to Staraya Guta, Sadki, Mogritsa, Kondratovka, and Yunakovka (Sumy region).

📍In Kharkov direction, units of one mechanised brigade, one motorised infantry brigade of the AFU have been hit near Volchansk, Melovoye, and Chugunovka (Kharkov region).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to more than 160 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, ten motor vehicles, and two artillery guns. Two ammunition and POL depots were eliminated.

📍Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian troops hit units of one mechanised brigade, one assault brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Glushkovka, Kupyansk, Novosergeyevka (Kharkov region) and Drobyshevo (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The enemy losses amounted to more than 220 troops, one tank, seven armoured fighting vehicles, including three U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, one U.S.-made Stryker armoured personnel carrier, one UK-made Snatch armoured vehicle, and one Canadian-made Senator armoured vehicle. The AFU lost 18 motor vehicles, two Western-made field artillery guns, five electronic warfare stations, and four ammunition depots.

🔥Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian troops inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Seversk, Ivanovopolye, Minkovka, Stepanovka, Chervonoye, Vasyukovka, Markovo, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The enemy losses amounted to more than 185 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one artillery gun, and two materiel depots.

💥Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian troops hit three mechanised brigades of the AFU, one marine brigade, and one national guard brigade near Udachnoye, Krasnoarmeysk, Krasny Liman, Rodinskoye, Muravka, and Dimitrov (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to up to 400 troops, seven armoured fighting vehicles, including one Canadian-made Senator armoured vehicle, six motor vehicles, and one field artillery gun.

📍The Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. Russian units inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade of the AFU, one marine brigade, and one territorial defence brigade close to Velikomikhaylovka, Berezovoye, Podgavrilovka (Dnepropetrovsk region), Kamyshevakha (Donetsk People's Republic), Novoivanovka, Poltavka, Dorozhnyanka, and Zeleny Gai (Zaporozhye region).

▪️The enemy lost more than 190 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, and one field artillery gun.

🔥Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on units of one mechanised brigade, one mountain assault brigade, one coastal defence brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade close to Malye Shcherbaki, Preobrazhenka, Stepnogorsk, Belogorye (Zaporozhye region), Zmiyevka, Nikolskoye, Antonovka, and Otradokamenka (Kherson region).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to more than 65 troops, five motor vehicles, and one artillery gun.

✈️ Operational-tactical aviation, attack drones, missile troops and artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have inflicted damage on command and control posts, take-off points of UAVs, as well as temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas.

🎯Air defence systems shot down six guided aerial bombs, one Neptune long-range missile, and 191 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy has lost:

▫️ 665 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 79,664 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 625 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 24,797 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,588 MLRS fighting vehicles,

▫️ 28,928 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 40,423 special military vehicles.