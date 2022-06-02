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Dr. Urso - jabs causing uptick in cancers and latent viruses PART 1
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193 views • June 02, 2022
NEW DATA----> American Thought Leaders features Dr. Urso. "This lipid nanoparticle inoculation travels throughout the body and is producing spike p. up to 60 days and still present 15 months later. Blocks tumor repair genes which is causing upticks in cancers and dormant viruses like herpes." Repost EPOCH TIMES
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