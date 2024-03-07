Create New Account
RFK Jr. torches MSNBC Hosts Ridiculing Middle Class America over Border Crisis
RFK Jr. torches MSNBC hosts ridiculing middle class America over border crisis: 'Dismaying to see'.  Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., joins 'Jesse Watters Primetime' to discuss growing concerns President Biden poses a national security threat and his game plan for 2024 election.

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

