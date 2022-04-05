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Covid-19 Narrative VS. Reality
222FlameOfGod
222FlameOfGod
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71 views • April 05, 2022
A comparative analysis of what's propaganda and what's fact-based, evidence-based, science-based reality. Peering beyond the mainstream media and establishment lies.

Storable food from My Patriot Supply:

https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6116515.02e099f
Vaers adverse events by the numbers:
http://openvaers.com

World Health Organization vaccine data:
https://vigiaccess.org

Deaths by vaccination status in England:

https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/datasets/deathsbyvaccinationstatusengland
976 Swine Flu Fraud - CBS 60 Minutes:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=346&;v=_NELRAz2Xqo&feature=emb_logo
Vaccine Development, Testing, and Regulation:
https://www.historyofvaccines.org/content/articles/vaccine-development-testing-and-regulation
Twitter Censors American Heart Association Article on mRNA Vaccines and Cardiac Health:
https://americansreport.com/twitter-censors-american-heart-association-article-on-mrna-vaccines-and-cardiac-health
Stew Peters Show:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
Tomorrow’s News Today:
http://infowars.com

Israeli Case Study Shows Natural Immunity 27x More Effective than Vax

https://headlineusa.com/harvard-natural-immunity-27-vax/
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/health/waterford-city-district-has-state-s-highest-rate-of-covid-19-infections-1.4707344

https://vaers.hhs.gov/index.html
Keywords
covid-19covid vaccine injuriescovid propeganda vs reality
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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