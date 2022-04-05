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Covid-19 Narrative VS. Reality
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71 views • April 05, 2022
A comparative analysis of what's propaganda and what's fact-based, evidence-based, science-based reality. Peering beyond the mainstream media and establishment lies.
Storable food from My Patriot Supply:
https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6116515.02e099f
Vaers adverse events by the numbers:
http://openvaers.com
World Health Organization vaccine data:
https://vigiaccess.org
Deaths by vaccination status in England:
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/datasets/deathsbyvaccinationstatusengland
976 Swine Flu Fraud - CBS 60 Minutes:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=346&;v=_NELRAz2Xqo&feature=emb_logo
Vaccine Development, Testing, and Regulation:
https://www.historyofvaccines.org/content/articles/vaccine-development-testing-and-regulation
Twitter Censors American Heart Association Article on mRNA Vaccines and Cardiac Health:
https://americansreport.com/twitter-censors-american-heart-association-article-on-mrna-vaccines-and-cardiac-health
Stew Peters Show:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
Tomorrow’s News Today:
http://infowars.com
Israeli Case Study Shows Natural Immunity 27x More Effective than Vax
https://headlineusa.com/harvard-natural-immunity-27-vax/
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/health/waterford-city-district-has-state-s-highest-rate-of-covid-19-infections-1.4707344
https://vaers.hhs.gov/index.html
Storable food from My Patriot Supply:
https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6116515.02e099f
Vaers adverse events by the numbers:
http://openvaers.com
World Health Organization vaccine data:
https://vigiaccess.org
Deaths by vaccination status in England:
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/datasets/deathsbyvaccinationstatusengland
976 Swine Flu Fraud - CBS 60 Minutes:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=346&;v=_NELRAz2Xqo&feature=emb_logo
Vaccine Development, Testing, and Regulation:
https://www.historyofvaccines.org/content/articles/vaccine-development-testing-and-regulation
Twitter Censors American Heart Association Article on mRNA Vaccines and Cardiac Health:
https://americansreport.com/twitter-censors-american-heart-association-article-on-mrna-vaccines-and-cardiac-health
Stew Peters Show:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
Tomorrow’s News Today:
http://infowars.com
Israeli Case Study Shows Natural Immunity 27x More Effective than Vax
https://headlineusa.com/harvard-natural-immunity-27-vax/
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/health/waterford-city-district-has-state-s-highest-rate-of-covid-19-infections-1.4707344
https://vaers.hhs.gov/index.html
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