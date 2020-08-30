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Have People FINALLY Woken Up? The Answer Just Might Be YES! #Resist {Mirror}
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246 views • August 30, 2020
The topics covered here all pertain to awakening our society. There is no doubt we are in the middle of a purge. The battlefield is mostly within our own consciousness. We must eliminate fear in our lives or die... it really is that dire at this point.
This video features Jeff Berwick from the Dollar Vigilante, David Icke and others.
Spread the word... Just say No.
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Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
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Alternative NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
This video features Jeff Berwick from the Dollar Vigilante, David Icke and others.
Spread the word... Just say No.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for unique & amazing relationship tips and much more at: http://thebodyhouse.biz/
Interesting links & lots of FREE Stuff - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
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