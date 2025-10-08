Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 8, 2025 – CONFIRMED: Charlie Kirk denounced Israel in private chat, then was killed within 48 hours

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- New Enoch Prototype Website Launch (0:10)
- Interview with Mike Dillon on Indoor Air Quality (4:58)
- Dinesh D'Souza's Conviction and Loyalty to Israel (5:13)
- Charlie Kirk's Death and Suspicions of Israeli Involvement (17:29)
- AI and Health: Threats and Opportunities (28:04)
- Critical Thinking and Avoiding Cults (42:31)
- Gold and Silver Investment Opportunities (1:04:55)
- Interview with Mike Dillon on Indoor Air Quality (Continued) (1:14:43)
- Interview Introduction and Health Ranger's Health Philosophy (1:15:15)
- Mike Adams' Experiment with Fallout Biology and Triad Air (1:17:01)
- Real-Life Testimonials and Proactive Technology of Triad Air (1:18:50)
- Challenges of Indoor Air Quality and Solutions (1:24:51)
- Technical Explanation of Triad Air Technology (1:33:51)
- Real-World Applications and Testimonials (1:42:14)
- Health and Environmental Awareness (1:48:08)
- Conclusion and Call to Action (2:04:37)
