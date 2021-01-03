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7/04/18 #2ndAMREV! July 4, 2018: Independence from Globalist Tyranny! #1776
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8 views • January 03, 2021
7/04/18 We’ve only just begun to fight, freedom lovers and patriots! Have a wonderful 4th of July, remember what the Declaration of Independence truly means and give thanks for President Trump and for everyone standing shoulder to shoulder who is taking a stand for #2ndAmRev and the completion of the American Revolution to defeat globalist Tyranny within our borders and in solidarity with countries worldwide who are saying NO to totalitarian globalism. #WWG1WGA!
Please visit https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
For free classes on the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and how to become involved in Common Law grand juries across the Republic!
You can also view my recent interview on the NLA website (linked above) with the co-founders of the NLA about their current efforts to fight for our 2nd Amendment Rights using to common law, the true law of the land.
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Thank you for supporting YAFTV freedom lovers! Happy 4th of July! You Are Free!
Please visit https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
For free classes on the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and how to become involved in Common Law grand juries across the Republic!
You can also view my recent interview on the NLA website (linked above) with the co-founders of the NLA about their current efforts to fight for our 2nd Amendment Rights using to common law, the true law of the land.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thank you for supporting YAFTV freedom lovers! Happy 4th of July! You Are Free!
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