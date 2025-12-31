Russian Air Defense countering Ukrainian UAV's launched on New Year's! - Midnight

Meanwhile, Russian drones are concentrated around Odessa, while others are heading toward western Ukraine, according to Ukrainian sources.

Adding:

The head of (Ukrainian) SBU officially admitted that the special service carried out terrorist attacks against tankers

"This is the year of... combat 'sanctions' by the Security Service of Ukraine against Russia's shadow fleet," says Malyuk's New Year's address.

Earlier, the Ukrainian authorities falsely denied the participation of Ukrainian forces in attacks on tankers, which they call Russia's "shadow fleet".

Puppets covering up their masters' crimes.

And...:

Zelensky said in his New Year’s address that the peace agreement is 90% ready.

Earlier, after his meeting with Trump, he claimed the deal was 95% complete.

In his address, Zelensky explicitly refused to withdraw Ukrainian troops from Donbass, a key demand of Russia and, according to media reports, also of Trump.

“They tell us: leave Donbass and everything will be over. Translated from Russian, that means deception,” Zelensky said.

Not posting Zelensky's video NY address, but...:

🤡Zelya doing some New Year's Eve stand-up comedy:

Russia doesn't end its wars on its own. In history, there has never been a war that it ended on its own accord — only under pressure, only under coercion, which it then calls a "gesture of goodwill".

This has been true throughout its existence, as Poland, Turkey, Finland, Syria, Georgia, Abkhazia, Ossetia, and Chechnya attest — because almost all of Russia's territory was united as a result of wars.