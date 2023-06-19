BlackRock Driving Business Into The Arms of The New World Order | Part One

BlackRock is a critical tool of the deep state in bringing big business into the new world order, explains The New American's senior editor Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. BlackRock, with about 10 trillion dollars under management, is one of the top stakeholders in virtually every company you can think of, including most of the mega-banks. It is using this influence and your money to weaponize business against our nation, our liberty, our families, and everything that is good. This is part one in a series about BlackRock.





