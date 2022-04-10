© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Freedom Fest Sunshine Coast! Intro & Jab Injuries Australia.
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • April 10, 2022
Freedom Fest Sunshine Coast. 9th April, 2022.
At a windswept Cotton Tree Park on the Sunshine Coast, Qld, Australia people gathered in solidarity for freedom, uniting to build communities and to help raise awareness about the medical tyranny and corrupt govt we all suffer from in Australia.
Allona and Laura the organisers of Freedom Fest Sunshine Coast and MCs for the event, introduce the afternoon's proceedings and give a brief rundown of why they created Freedom Fest Sunshine Coast.
It was a fantastic day and well run event and they do a great job of bringing their local communities together.
Find them on Facebook ~ https://www.facebook.com/FreedomFestSunshineCoast
First speaker of the day is Matt Jordan from Jab Injuries Australia.
Matt and his team work tirelessly compiling the largest database of adverse reactions and injuries from the Covid Jab in the country, as far we know no other organisation in Australia has anything that comes close. Not even the TGA.
Jab Injuries Australia has over 100000 followers on Instagram, find them here ~
https://www.instagram.com/jab_injuries_australia/
A worldwide organisation in over 30 countries, please get behind Jab Injuries Global and share to your family and friends the dangers of this experimental poison the mainstream news aren't reporting.
https://www.jabinjuriesglobal.com/
Join Roobs' Flyers:
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
* Subscribe to our new magazine! See website for details or email [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
At a windswept Cotton Tree Park on the Sunshine Coast, Qld, Australia people gathered in solidarity for freedom, uniting to build communities and to help raise awareness about the medical tyranny and corrupt govt we all suffer from in Australia.
Allona and Laura the organisers of Freedom Fest Sunshine Coast and MCs for the event, introduce the afternoon's proceedings and give a brief rundown of why they created Freedom Fest Sunshine Coast.
It was a fantastic day and well run event and they do a great job of bringing their local communities together.
Find them on Facebook ~ https://www.facebook.com/FreedomFestSunshineCoast
First speaker of the day is Matt Jordan from Jab Injuries Australia.
Matt and his team work tirelessly compiling the largest database of adverse reactions and injuries from the Covid Jab in the country, as far we know no other organisation in Australia has anything that comes close. Not even the TGA.
Jab Injuries Australia has over 100000 followers on Instagram, find them here ~
https://www.instagram.com/jab_injuries_australia/
A worldwide organisation in over 30 countries, please get behind Jab Injuries Global and share to your family and friends the dangers of this experimental poison the mainstream news aren't reporting.
https://www.jabinjuriesglobal.com/
Join Roobs' Flyers:
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
* Subscribe to our new magazine! See website for details or email [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.